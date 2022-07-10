 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 10 July 2022

Version 0.5.3.1a

Share · View all patches · Build 9094373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Improved loading sequence when changing scenes. Which should result in a more fluid transition between scenes.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed missing projectile modifiers from boss projectiles leading to only straight projectile trajectories.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link