update 0.20.0

Player
- if the player's health is below 50, it will now automatically recover to 50 after 5 seconds have passed since the damage was taken. (The number is only provisional and may be adjusted in the future.)
- the playtime count will now stop while accessing the store.
Weapons
- the name "stamina" has been changed to "energy".
- when firing with binoculars while "energy" is present, all weapon rounds will now change to hit scans.
- The amount of "energy" to use "corrodegrenade" has been changed from 75 to 50.
- when switching weapons, the weapon wheel now accepts a long press input for firing when closed.
- Fixed an issue where the "cluster bow" projectile would hit the player.
Weapon Wheel
- now reflects the currently selected weapon in the display of the handle.
- The handle selection keys are now more visible.
- Fixed an issue where weapon swap history was not being recorded correctly.
Maneuverability
- when jumping with a wall in front of you during a wall run, you will now move away from the wall.
- introduced a "stamina" that is consumed during wall runs, wall jumps, and tactical sprints, due to changes in wall jump specifications. This was introduced to prevent wall jumps from being able to climb unlimitedly due to the change in specifications for wall jumps away from the wall.
- jump buffering now maintains speed instead of decreasing it.
- if you fall while sliding, you will now transition to a coil
- weapon animations are now displayed correctly when moving with the gamepad
- when pressing the lean key, which can be pressed simultaneously with the move key to determine direction, the terrain is now judged and leaning is now performed automatically when possible.
Campaign Mode
- when a player dies and respawns at a checkpoint, the placement of surviving enemies and map changes are now reset.
Store
- fixed an issue where closing the store would simultaneously accept fire input.
Horde Mode
- now allows selection of "hand" equipment at start.
Practice Area
- checkpoints have been placed so that when a player dies, instead of immediately resurrecting, they now resurrect after a pause.
UI
- the layout of the HUD has been changed to improve visibility.
Audio
- Fixed a problem in which volume adjustment was not properly reflected.
- fixed audio being interrupted correctly when a window is deactivated.
Settings
- "sensibility" can now be set up to 500.
- Added "display play time" option to display play time in campaign mode.\
- Added "theme" option to change UI color.
- Removed "lose weapons when dead" option from gameplay options.
- Added "pistol start" option that makes you lose all your equipment when you go to the next level in campaign mode.
- added "center fade out" option to remove CRT screen effect only in the middle
Miscellaneous
- dedicated threads are now assigned to the UI, game screen, and CRT display
- UI rendering is now redrawn only when there is a UI change.
- fixed a mistake in the restoration algorithm for checkerboard rendering.
- the "please wait..." message is now displayed while compiling shaders. is now displayed during shader compilation.
Changed files in this update