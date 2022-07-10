Update Notes for v0.79

- Added a new bigger base world that is available for levels
- Added some new level objects: buildings, rocks, background yachts and wooden structures
- Added a new built-in track Seabreach
- Added "Team Starting Order" setting: no effect, interleaved (the default) or grouped
- Added "Reset Teams at Session Init" setting - on by default
- The team setup is now done in a more random way
- Changed the default values for some team settings and added missing limits
- Links starting with http can now be opened in the host list
- Added optional backgrounds to levels (in Level Editor Location settings)
- Water can now be disabled in a level (in Level Editor Nature settings)
- Added the option to change the texture of the area outside of the playable area - visible when no or low water
- Using Tab and other menu navigation keys now work in Level editor
- Sequence maximum length is now limited in Level Editor (to prevent some road system issues)
- Invite button now works better when there is no lobby (when hidden or dedicated server): relay host ID or IP is copied to clipboard for manual sharing
- Fixed some cases where terrain details like grass reamains on top of roads (bridge end points still require manual filtering)
- Fixed vehicle preview images sometimes looking like being in water
- Fixed the vehicle setup/selector GUI before race not showing the paint job in team colors
- Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
