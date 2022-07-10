 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 10 July 2022

Update Notes for v0.79

Share · View all patches · Build 9093948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new bigger base world that is available for levels
  • Added some new level objects: buildings, rocks, background yachts and wooden structures
  • Added a new built-in track Seabreach
  • Added "Team Starting Order" setting: no effect, interleaved (the default) or grouped
  • Added "Reset Teams at Session Init" setting - on by default
  • The team setup is now done in a more random way
  • Changed the default values for some team settings and added missing limits
  • Links starting with http can now be opened in the host list
  • Added optional backgrounds to levels (in Level Editor Location settings)
  • Water can now be disabled in a level (in Level Editor Nature settings)
  • Added the option to change the texture of the area outside of the playable area - visible when no or low water
  • Using Tab and other menu navigation keys now work in Level editor
  • Sequence maximum length is now limited in Level Editor (to prevent some road system issues)
  • Invite button now works better when there is no lobby (when hidden or dedicated server): relay host ID or IP is copied to clipboard for manual sharing
  • Fixed some cases where terrain details like grass reamains on top of roads (bridge end points still require manual filtering)
  • Fixed vehicle preview images sometimes looking like being in water
  • Fixed the vehicle setup/selector GUI before race not showing the paint job in team colors
  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link