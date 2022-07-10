 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 10 July 2022

v0.1.4.5 - Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the item dropped outside the map range, if the item dropped out of range, it would be teleported to the middle of the map
  • Fix the bug that can't reduce the sound

