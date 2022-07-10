- Fixed an issue where the item dropped outside the map range, if the item dropped out of range, it would be teleported to the middle of the map
- Fix the bug that can't reduce the sound
Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 10 July 2022
v0.1.4.5 - Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
