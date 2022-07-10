Fixed an issue related to play sound after changing the volume (#94)
Added per-device volume control method (#174)
Added possibility to disable OSD for scheduler (#189)
Added autoresize of Windows mixer (#182)
Improved Dark mode (#170)
Volume² - advanced Windows volume control update for 10 July 2022
Version 1.1.8.458
Patchnotes via Steam Community
