Volume² - advanced Windows volume control update for 10 July 2022

Version 1.1.8.458

Build 9093678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue related to play sound after changing the volume (#94)
Added per-device volume control method (#174)
Added possibility to disable OSD for scheduler (#189)
Added autoresize of Windows mixer (#182)
Improved Dark mode (#170)

