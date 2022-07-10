 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Finally รักเราชั่วนิรันดร์ update for 10 July 2022

๊Weekly Update Version 1.14

Share · View all patches · Build 9093501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weekly Update Version 1.14
Fixed a bug at the Sword Demon House.
Fixed a bug where you couldn't continue in the Master Village.
correct spelling mistakes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1986441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link