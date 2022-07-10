๊Weekly Update Version 1.14

Weekly Update Version 1.14
Fixed a bug at the Sword Demon House.
Fixed a bug where you couldn't continue in the Master Village.
correct spelling mistakes
The Finally รักเราชั่วนิรันดร์ update for 10 July 2022
