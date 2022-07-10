0.28 - Recycling Update, Components, Wooden Barricades

NEW RECYCLER
- Located in each monument
- Recycle 5 new components which turn into iron ingots/cloth
NEW HAIRSTYLES
- Upon spawning into a world you will randomly be given a new hairstyle, permanently attached to your character for that server!
New Recyclables
Tarp > Cloth
Sheet Metal > Iron Ingots
Empty Propane Tank > Iron Ingots
Broken TV > Iron Ingots
Empty Can > Iron Ingots
NEW
Small Wooden Barricade
- Good for use in combat
Wooden Compound Wall
- Creates compound walls around your base
UPDATED
Large Wooden Crate Spawns with new components/tool/base decorations
OPTIMIZED
Water is much more optimized for lower end systems, you can now play on low shaders without the water being affected (white)
Changed files in this update