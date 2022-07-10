 Skip to content

BEACHED update for 10 July 2022

0.28 - Recycling Update, Components, Wooden Barricades

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW RECYCLER

  • Located in each monument
  • Recycle 5 new components which turn into iron ingots/cloth

NEW HAIRSTYLES

  • Upon spawning into a world you will randomly be given a new hairstyle, permanently attached to your character for that server!

New Recyclables
Tarp > Cloth
Sheet Metal > Iron Ingots
Empty Propane Tank > Iron Ingots
Broken TV > Iron Ingots
Empty Can > Iron Ingots

NEW
Small Wooden Barricade

  • Good for use in combat
    Wooden Compound Wall
  • Creates compound walls around your base

UPDATED
Large Wooden Crate Spawns with new components/tool/base decorations

OPTIMIZED
Water is much more optimized for lower end systems, you can now play on low shaders without the water being affected (white)

