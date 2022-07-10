 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Found Footage update for 10 July 2022

Minor Patches 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9093074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated tray icon for application
  • Updated text on "You Survived" screen
  • Optimized new textures
  • Introduced more RNG elements to entity spawn

"Challenge Rooms" coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958131
