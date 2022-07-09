- Audio SFX Channel added -- now you can control SFX in the audio settings (and SFX will also be properly limited by the overall master volume level, too)
- Moved the master audio channel up to the top since it's the one most people will want to configure, and moved the other ones down to 'fine tuning' section
- Fix small bug where pressing escape on options would escape twice (all menus now standardized on reacting on Push instead of some on Push/Release)
The Kobolds Left Behind update for 9 July 2022
Audio channel & button fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update