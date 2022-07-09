 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2021 update for 9 July 2022

Patch 2021.1.6 (v8)

  • Trees and bushes removed from track profimity
  • Results of the Champion of the day should now save
  • [BETA] Manual gear-shifting
  • There is a known bug in the Champion of the day when some players join the race late. I will investigate this issue in the coming days.

