Patch 1.0.8a - Keycards - Hotfix

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- No more climbing on the walls in FOB Bravo, you've been warned
- Furniture and containers added to 2 empty buildings on map
CHANGES:
- Zombies cannot attack when damaged
- Irradiated zombies set to 200 (2 headshots with rifle, 3 with sidearm), damage to player slightly reduced
- Longer pauses between zombie attacks and slowed down animation of knockback
- Reduced footstep noise level when walking that zombies can hear (crouching and sprinting not changed)
- Changed ammo stack to 100 from 99
- Reduced Hunter Scope sway
BUG FIXES:
- Fixes for inventory related issues, possibly changes that could help with invisible item bug
- Fix for attachments still showing on weapons
- WallLight object fixed
- Infinite explosive barrels fixed
- More checks to fix camera sway staying after exiting aiming
- Fixed climbing on buildables
- Fixes for zombie boss AI
- Fix for containers not updating placed position in game
- Fix for zombie footsteps keep playing
- Fix for explosive barrel damage
- Fixed behind the scenes code with vehicles
Changed files in this update