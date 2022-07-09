 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 9 July 2022

Patch 1.0.8a - Keycards - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9092625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • No more climbing on the walls in FOB Bravo, you've been warned
  • Furniture and containers added to 2 empty buildings on map

CHANGES:

  • Zombies cannot attack when damaged
  • Irradiated zombies set to 200 (2 headshots with rifle, 3 with sidearm), damage to player slightly reduced
  • Longer pauses between zombie attacks and slowed down animation of knockback
  • Reduced footstep noise level when walking that zombies can hear (crouching and sprinting not changed)
  • Changed ammo stack to 100 from 99
  • Reduced Hunter Scope sway

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixes for inventory related issues, possibly changes that could help with invisible item bug
  • Fix for attachments still showing on weapons
  • WallLight object fixed
  • Infinite explosive barrels fixed
  • More checks to fix camera sway staying after exiting aiming
  • Fixed climbing on buildables
  • Fixes for zombie boss AI
  • Fix for containers not updating placed position in game
  • Fix for zombie footsteps keep playing
  • Fix for explosive barrel damage
  • Fixed behind the scenes code with vehicles

Changed files in this update

Depot 1645821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link