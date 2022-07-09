Twin Edge 1.02 patch notes

Hey everyone! Since the release I've been working on a couple stuff and I'm ready to showcase them in this patch!
Game:
- Quick restart key now shows a circle which fills and restarts if it's fully filled
- You can now press esc in the menu to close floating windows (such as the achievement window)
- End screen now shows mutators used in the play
- Skin preview in the shop now resets to current equipped skins if you quit and reenter the shop (previously it kept the skins you were previewing)
- Hold release has slightly bigger timing window leniency now
- Added a setting for muting audio when the game is in the background
- Added a setting for toggling whether hold ends play a hitsound
- Added a setting for enabling a judgement bar during the game
- Added a global scoreboard in the song pack selection screen menu
- Added an option to toggle between friends only and global scores on leaderboards (may not work if you're using nicknames for friends on steam)
Game Bugfixes:
- Song pack menu now correctly shows last pack played every time
- Accuracy display during gameplay with No Hold now shows accurate values
- Cursor particles with a cursor skin shouldn't appear purple anymore
- The "ez" disc symbol shouldn't appear purple anymore
Editor:
- Holding alt/ctrl/shift in the editor should work more consistently
- Ctrl clicking a single selected note now unselects it if you have more selected notes
- Disabled a functionality of pasting a song event to currently selected song event, now you can only paste to event on current time, or paste to a new event if there's no event on current time
- Temp folder now gets deleted if you don't save your map and quit the editor
- A warning now shows if you try to save your map without any notes/display name/artist name/difficulty name
- If you're creating a map, and a temp folder already exists, it renames it to temp_Backup, this should in theory make it impossible to overwrite a map
- Snap/zoom levels now persist between map playtests
Editor Bugfixes:
- Changed how the custom maps are internally loaded on native linux/mac, let me know if the mac/linux editor issues still persist
- Breaks shouldn't now create when there's a hold note in their way (requires a resave if a map already has those)
- Map setup input fields (display name, etc.) now stop shortcuts from happening while you're editing them
- Particle dropdowns load correctly now with the map, previously it all defaulted to Sprinkles when you clicked them
- Multiple selection swap sides should work better now if you're trying to swap sides of two selected notes on the same time (for example if left note is a normal note and right note is a hold start)
Changed files in this update