Twin Edge update for 9 July 2022

Twin Edge 1.02 patch notes

Twin Edge 1.02 patch notes · Build 9092306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Since the release I've been working on a couple stuff and I'm ready to showcase them in this patch!

Game:

  • Quick restart key now shows a circle which fills and restarts if it's fully filled
  • You can now press esc in the menu to close floating windows (such as the achievement window)
  • End screen now shows mutators used in the play
  • Skin preview in the shop now resets to current equipped skins if you quit and reenter the shop (previously it kept the skins you were previewing)
  • Hold release has slightly bigger timing window leniency now
  • Added a setting for muting audio when the game is in the background
  • Added a setting for toggling whether hold ends play a hitsound
  • Added a setting for enabling a judgement bar during the game
  • Added a global scoreboard in the song pack selection screen menu
  • Added an option to toggle between friends only and global scores on leaderboards (may not work if you're using nicknames for friends on steam)

Game Bugfixes:

  • Song pack menu now correctly shows last pack played every time
  • Accuracy display during gameplay with No Hold now shows accurate values
  • Cursor particles with a cursor skin shouldn't appear purple anymore
  • The "ez" disc symbol shouldn't appear purple anymore

Editor:

  • Holding alt/ctrl/shift in the editor should work more consistently
  • Ctrl clicking a single selected note now unselects it if you have more selected notes
  • Disabled a functionality of pasting a song event to currently selected song event, now you can only paste to event on current time, or paste to a new event if there's no event on current time
  • Temp folder now gets deleted if you don't save your map and quit the editor
  • A warning now shows if you try to save your map without any notes/display name/artist name/difficulty name
  • If you're creating a map, and a temp folder already exists, it renames it to temp_Backup, this should in theory make it impossible to overwrite a map
  • Snap/zoom levels now persist between map playtests

Editor Bugfixes:

  • Changed how the custom maps are internally loaded on native linux/mac, let me know if the mac/linux editor issues still persist
  • Breaks shouldn't now create when there's a hold note in their way (requires a resave if a map already has those)
  • Map setup input fields (display name, etc.) now stop shortcuts from happening while you're editing them
  • Particle dropdowns load correctly now with the map, previously it all defaulted to Sprinkles when you clicked them
  • Multiple selection swap sides should work better now if you're trying to swap sides of two selected notes on the same time (for example if left note is a normal note and right note is a hold start)

Changed files in this update

