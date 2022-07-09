 Skip to content

All Quiet Roads 4743 update for 9 July 2022

Version 3.0 - Tokyo!

Share · View all patches · Build 9092285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 3 has a variety of changes in addition to adding Tokyo as a playable city.

Version 3 changes include:

  • Added Tokyo!

  • More information in leaderboard.

  • Three new Settings options:

    • Option to disable automatically selecting the next available road type.
    • Option to automatically put barricades on new neighborhoods.
    • Option to automatically put up No Thru Traffic signs on new neighborhoods.

  • Circular danger indicator around red neighborhoods.

  • Numerous minor bug fixes.

Enjoy playing version 3!

...development continues...

