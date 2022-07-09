Version 3.0 - Tokyo!

Version 3 has a variety of changes in addition to adding Tokyo as a playable city.
Version 3 changes include:
-
Added Tokyo!
-
More information in leaderboard.
-
Three new Settings options:
- Option to disable automatically selecting the next available road type.
- Option to automatically put barricades on new neighborhoods.
- Option to automatically put up No Thru Traffic signs on new neighborhoods.
-
Circular danger indicator around red neighborhoods.
-
Numerous minor bug fixes.
Enjoy playing version 3!
...development continues...
Changed files in this update