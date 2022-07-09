Patch Notes (Jun 26 - July 9)

Today's patch is a tiny one, really fixing only one issue:

Crash: In some circumstances, the inactive, experimental gamepad support code could wake up and cause a crash. Maybe as vengeance for being turned off. In any case, it should no longer be able to do that (at least not in that specific way).

The current version of the game after the batch is v1.3(b1083) on Windows and v1.3(b1084) on Mac.

In addition to that, due to a weird quirk of the Steam interface that I can't really talk about, I've had to remove several of the previous patch note events. To ensure that no information gets lost, I'm including the patch notes for several previous patches in the last two weeks below.

Archived patch notes

July 6, v1.3(b1080):

Port in the Storm vs rewinding time: Rewinding time using a ruins event, then undoing this was a bit too much for the spacetime continuum in this mission, resulting in a crash. I applied additional duct tape to the continuum.

Tutorial slowdown: Two in-game tutorials could exhibit a pretty heavy frame drop because somebody left debugging code in. I have reprimanded myself and the tutorials should now work normally.

Campaign mission descriptions: Ingame text for the fargate, the vaults and the advanced pylons has been revised for more clarity (hopefully). Only in the English version for now until the next localization update.

July 3, v1.3(b1077):

Machine Sentience/Cybernetic Bodies: An earlier fix to another problem broke the delicate seventyfold balance that is crucial to making these technologies work correctly. The balance should now be restored. If you were already experiencing problems with machine sentience/cybernetic bodies in a run, this patch unfortunately won't retroactively fix old saves - but the problems should no longer occur on new ones.

Greener Pastures mission: Various problems caused by activating a terminal and then doing a deep undo many steps back should now be taken care of.

Insecurity sector quirk: This quirk fell into the classic trap of activating again once it was already inactive, specifically with projects that were adding new needs (eg. Megastructures). This resulted in crashes when products that were already exported got removed. This should no longer happen, and the quirk will only look at "base needs" that are part of the planet's core industry.

July 2, v1.3(b1074):

Project interaction: Megastructures and Elysium did not play along when built on the same planet, resulting in duplicate, unsatisfiable needs. They're now best buddies.

Void Synthesizer vs Fargate Terminal: Void Synthesizers had a bunch of weird behaviors when connected to a fargate terminal in the "Greener pastures" mission, leading to crashes. These issues should now be resolved.

Automation dependence quirk: the behavior of the quirk did not match its description, affecting structures as well as planets. It should no longer do so, and the description is more precise about what's going to happen.

Campaign: The forebear archive and fargate terminals now have an option to return to them later after you trigger their completion event, instead of forcing you to go through with activating them.

Isolated sector: "Borrowed" technology options that are duplicates of what you already have are now greyed out and disabled on the "copy techs" screen.

June 28, v1.3(b1065):

Game summary screen: You can now fold the run details - especially useful with the ranked "peek at a run" feature, where the full run record can easily take half the screen

Key shortcuts: the key shortcuts for the various "lenses" (the views enabled by the "eye" icon in the bottom right) are now rebindable to whatever you want

Ranked: Sometimes, a previously downloaded run by the same player would be displayed instead of their current run.

Campaign: A tooltip was visible when you moused over empty space, revealing spoilers about the campaign's third act.

June 27, v1.3(b1059):

Vattori mission: Labs in rifts incorrectly started producing science even before researchers (vessels) were provided.

Isolated sectors: Duplicate technologies would appear for two council races in the "copy techs" screen, causing issues. The random generator now ensures no duplication happens.

Steam Deck: Fixed touchscreen errors appearing on the new Proton version.

June 26, v1.3(b1053):