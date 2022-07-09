English
Added a motel sign near the Unlucky-13 Motel.
Added an interior area of Unlucky-13 Motel.
Modified the "Hell in Reality" tileset to add some tables.
Adjusted the basic attributions of the Possessed, physical defense reduced, max HP increased.
简体中文
在厄运13旅馆附近加入了一块旅馆指示牌。
厄运13旅馆加入了一个内部区域。
修改了侵入现实的地狱图块组，加入了一些桌子。
调整了被附体之人的基本属性，降低了物理防御，增加了最大生命。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 9 July 2022
Update, Version 20220709
English
