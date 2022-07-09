 Skip to content

Bunny Minesweeper update for 9 July 2022

Patch v 15.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9091681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed crash that some players may face after 1 minute of gameplay (thanks to the player @ラスト・ソローズ for the reports and tests)
  • fixed missing kick and end-match carrots effect

