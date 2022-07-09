Patch notes 9 July 2022

In a number of small patches we recently added the following:
- Fixed minor typos in the main campaign
- Changed the SRV rogue skill board to give you access to the Steal ability faster
- Fixed several bugs with SRV summons. The most notable change is that summoned allies now survive saving and loading the game.
- Fixed a bug in the SRV skill board that would prevent skill tiles from displaying their cost if you change characters while the skill board is up
- In SRV, party members will continue following you while preparing to cast buffs
- Implemented the Enrage and Confuse abilities in SRV.
Changed files in this update