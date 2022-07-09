 Skip to content

Himeko Sutori update for 9 July 2022

Patch notes 9 July 2022

Last edited by Wendy

In a number of small patches we recently added the following:

  • Fixed minor typos in the main campaign
  • Changed the SRV rogue skill board to give you access to the Steal ability faster
  • Fixed several bugs with SRV summons. The most notable change is that summoned allies now survive saving and loading the game.
  • Fixed a bug in the SRV skill board that would prevent skill tiles from displaying their cost if you change characters while the skill board is up
  • In SRV, party members will continue following you while preparing to cast buffs
  • Implemented the Enrage and Confuse abilities in SRV.

