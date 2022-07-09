 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Down n' Up update for 9 July 2022

Practicality update - Checkpoints added to the game (2022/07/09)

Share · View all patches · Build 9091671 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Practicality update

  • Checkpoints, in the form of flags, have been added to the game so that players don't have to walk to the staring point of a zone over and over.
  • Other minor corrections have been made.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927373
  • Loading history…
Depot 1927374
  • Loading history…
Depot 1927375
  • Loading history…
Depot 1927376
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link