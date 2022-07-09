Limited event for the next week: 50% extra AP rewards
Vaulting/Climbing
- Removed automatic vaulting with the spacebar
- In those places you can vault, a HUD element will show. Press the E key to complete the vault
- Fixed many places you weren't supposed to vault
Running
- Running mechanic has been removed (pressing shift)
- Human speed has been increased 10% to compensate
- Some weapons will show a running animation (visual only) after moving for a while. This is an experiment and we'll be adding it to all weapons or removing depending on feedback.
Jumping
- Camera animations related to jumping and crouching have been improved
Weapons
- Improved many equip animations
- Improved footsteps sync in many weapons
- Added new weapon M4A1
Gameplay
- Zombies can now see each other through walls
Nightmare
- Changed damage and human rewards to match ZC1. Adittionaly, a 10% AP bonus compared to ZC1 has been added.
Changed files in this update