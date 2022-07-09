 Skip to content

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 9 July 2022

1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9091640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Limited event for the next week: 50% extra AP rewards

Vaulting/Climbing

  • Removed automatic vaulting with the spacebar
  • In those places you can vault, a HUD element will show. Press the E key to complete the vault
  • Fixed many places you weren't supposed to vault

Running

  • Running mechanic has been removed (pressing shift)
  • Human speed has been increased 10% to compensate
  • Some weapons will show a running animation (visual only) after moving for a while. This is an experiment and we'll be adding it to all weapons or removing depending on feedback.

Jumping

  • Camera animations related to jumping and crouching have been improved

Weapons

  • Improved many equip animations
  • Improved footsteps sync in many weapons
  • Added new weapon M4A1

Gameplay

  • Zombies can now see each other through walls

Nightmare

  • Changed damage and human rewards to match ZC1. Adittionaly, a 10% AP bonus compared to ZC1 has been added.

Changed files in this update

