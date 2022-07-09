 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 9 July 2022

Patch Notes for 7/09/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9091615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused combat to stop if an AI unit killed itself.
  • Players can now exit to the main menu from combat.
  • Pressing ESC now closes open collection windows during lineage selection.

