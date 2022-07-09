- Fixed a bug that caused combat to stop if an AI unit killed itself.
- Players can now exit to the main menu from combat.
- Pressing ESC now closes open collection windows during lineage selection.
Stolen Crown update for 9 July 2022
Patch Notes for 7/09/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
