Hydroneer update for 9 July 2022

2.0.8 Mini patch

Build 9091464

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--- Fixes

  • Removed issue where spanner hurlers would not hit their targets.
  • Improved palette storage on trucks.
  • Various minor optimisations.

--- Changes

  • Added Conveyor Splitter Alt and Conveyor Merger Hook into the Icehelm store.

