2.0.8 Mini patch

--- Fixes
- Removed issue where spanner hurlers would not hit their targets.
- Improved palette storage on trucks.
- Various minor optimisations.
--- Changes
- Added Conveyor Splitter Alt and Conveyor Merger Hook into the Icehelm store.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
--- Fixes
--- Changes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update