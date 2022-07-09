- Cockpit speed dial of the compactine car adjusted to be correct at low speed (license A)
- Security pack & pack+ renamed in all languages to avoid confusion
- Maximum G realtime customer (un)satisfaction adjusted to be less sensitive
- Insurance & some licenses costs reduced
- Cars & Equipments reselling price augmented
- License A Stop message sooner & more explicit
- All stop messages trigger warning sound
Youmandriver update for 9 July 2022
Update 1.25 - 09 July 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
