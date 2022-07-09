 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Youmandriver update for 9 July 2022

Update 1.25 - 09 July 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9091459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Cockpit speed dial of the compactine car adjusted to be correct at low speed (license A)
  • Security pack & pack+ renamed in all languages to avoid confusion
  • Maximum G realtime customer (un)satisfaction adjusted to be less sensitive
  • Insurance & some licenses costs reduced
  • Cars & Equipments reselling price augmented
  • License A Stop message sooner & more explicit
  • All stop messages trigger warning sound

Changed files in this update

Depot 2002521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link