Fixes
- Fix various issues with tips, including tip wording on long tips being cut off, duplicate/inconsistent tips.
- Make warp trail effects appear more consistent between Player Ship, Ally, Paper Doll Ship in Hangar, and Menu background ships. All have been adjusted to match the Ally ship, which was adjusted previously so that the Ally's warp effect impeded the view of the field less.
Improvements
- Re-add "any action" hint to WARP NOW prompt, though at a smaller size and below.
Prepare For Warp: Unlimited Edition: Beyond Insanji update for 9 July 2022
Version 2.0.7.163 - Tweaking Tips
