v0.0.751 (09/07/2022)
Changes:
- Increased laser volume by 50%
- Increased the distance to change LODs for the Surface Mine Station and the Drone Factory
- Changed the cost of research technologies Mine and Clearing of gases-liquids
- Localization and text, some edits
- Increased the amount of uranium 235 and uranium 238 obtained after cleaning uranium ore from 1-2 to 2-4
- Increased uranium clearing time by 0.5 seconds
- Reduced the base power of energy produced by Solar Panels from 20 kW to 12 kW
- Increased the processing time of chip grants - Basic from 1 to 1.5 seconds, Carbon from 1 to 1.7 seconds, Motion from 1 to 2 seconds. The change should encourage the player to build more Research Stations.
- Reduced the inlet tank at the Liquid-Gas Clearing Station from 1500 to 500 and 700 units, respectively
- Reduced the output tank at the Liquid Clearing Station from 3000 to 2000 units
- Reduced the output tank at the Gas Cleaning Station from 4000 to 3000 units
- Now, during the placement of Drilling Stations, if the Center building or the Surface Resource Scanner is removed at this moment, the holograms on the resource deposits will be updated. The same applies if at that moment the Center is built or the Scan completes the scan.
- Now after removing a Drilling Station placed on resource deposits, if there is no Surface Resource Scanner nearby, then the resource deposits will become Unknown
- Building window height has been increased by 50px
- Increased the percentage of the markup in the price of items when buying from a Trader by 2 times
- Increased the percentage of price reduction from items when sold to a Traders by 2 times
- Increased the base price of all components, on average 2 times
Added:
- Added a new function for Matter Transponders. Now they can connect with all Matter Transponders in the location. To enable this feature, use the Additional Building Window, Links section. (need testing)
Corrected:
- Fixed the problem of the absence of Coal in the list of resources for storage in Storages
- Fixed an issue where an info bar (e.g. Unit too far) could appear behind the minimap
- Fixed a bug of incorrect adding to the queue of props for mining or destruction
- Fixed a bug at the Liquids-Gases Clearing Station, when the station continued to play animation when the auto-cleaning of resources was stopped
- Fixed a bug at the Liquids-Gases Clearing Station, when the station continued to consume an increased amount of electricity when the auto-cleaning of resources was stopped
- Fixed a bug when the Drilling Station could extract an Unknown underground resource. If you scan the area, then remove the Surface Resource Scan, then you can attach the Drilling Station to underground deposits and the building will extract this resource, although it shows that it is Unknown.
- Fixed a bug where, when placing a Drilling Station, it could become attached to underground unknown resource deposits
- Fixed a bug when, after deleting the Center, the resource deposit icons were still active
- Fixed a bug when, after placing a Drilling Station on a resource deposit, if another deposit was located nearby, the Drilling Stations could attach to it
- Fixed a bug of disappearance of items if, when quickly moving objects from a building to a unit, the unit had no free space in the inventory
- Fixed an issue where fog would not appear in the Boreal Forest when it started to snow
Changed files in this update