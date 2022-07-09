Local map display optimization
Fixed a bug where land ownership was incorrect after joining friendly forces in Legion mode
Fixed a bug where units could not move when standby
Added ICONS when running low on oil and ammo
armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 9 July 2022
Temporary update
