 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

armageddon war: old era wreckers update for 9 July 2022

Temporary update

Share · View all patches · Build 9091153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Local map display optimization
Fixed a bug where land ownership was incorrect after joining friendly forces in Legion mode
Fixed a bug where units could not move when standby
Added ICONS when running low on oil and ammo

Changed files in this update

Depot 1867551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link