 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

梦境魔法意志 测试版 update for 9 July 2022

2022-7-10 version update

Share · View all patches · Build 9091091 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  1. Added 11 new maps
  2. Added 2 new magic
  3. Added 1 new hero
  4. Added 5 new cards
  5. Reduce the difficulty of "1-6"
  6. Fix a series of bugs

Official QQ group: 392658344
Welcome to join us!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1996271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link