Fadeout: Underground update for 9 July 2022

1.12.03

Share · View all patches · Build 9091010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

• Turret cone of sight from 120 degrees to 360
• Server map change is now a middle of the screen announcement
• Brickadia has more ammo boxes now (lol)

Performance

• Default RHI is now DirectX 12

Changed files in this update

Depot 1306571
Depot 1306572
