 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

散落之瓣：華 - Falling Petals: Bloom Edition update for 9 July 2022

2022.7.9 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9090937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.重新將鑲靈道具的描述清晰化，讓玩家更容易掌握各個鑲靈的功用
2.副職「蘿莉」、「吟遊詩人」的解鎖條件放寬
3.修正後期限時逃脫場景在部分房間看不到計時器的問題

以上，希望讓玩家們更加享受遊戲，祝遊戲愉快！

Changed files in this update

Depot 1929851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link