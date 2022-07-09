 Skip to content

武儒绘卷 - 天地奇缘 update for 9 July 2022

v1.1 version update

Last edited by Wendy

Wuru Painting Scroll - Romance of the World v1.1 version update

  1. Town movement adds keyboard WASD movement method
  2. Add some plots
  3. Add music pack DLC, the background music can be replaced in the game (still under review)

