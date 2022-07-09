Patch notes for Update 2 on 7/9/2022 - Aces Under the Moonlight

 Skip to content

Aces Under the Moonlight update for 9 July 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9090902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

7/9/2022 - Update
Major Update adds Controller Support, Mirror Match, Visual Update, and Gameplay Changes

General

  • Moved to Unity New Input System
  • Added voice 'acting'
  • Added Controller support
  • AirDash has an easier input
    Menu
  • Updated Visuals of Controls Screen
  • Cancel animation now plays properly

Character Select

  • Player choice order implemented
  • Controls no longer work while the game loads

Ingame

  • Camera follows the ball more smoothly
  • Hitstun and hitstop is now resolved before knockback
  • "Cancel" VFX now appears behind your character
  • Harder to clip into goals area
  • Controller Select in Battle Menu

-CrossCourt Brawl

  • Fastfall/dodge no longer halts momentum in the air
  • Air/Ground Dodge indicator change:
  • While invincible, the character will darken
  • While vulnerable, the character will be red
  • Combo scaling only applies after the 4th hit

