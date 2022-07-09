Patch notes for Update 2 on 7/9/2022 - Aces Under the Moonlight

7/9/2022 - Update
Major Update adds Controller Support, Mirror Match, Visual Update, and Gameplay Changes
General
- Moved to Unity New Input System
- Added voice 'acting'
- Added Controller support
- AirDash has an easier input
Menu
- Updated Visuals of Controls Screen
- Cancel animation now plays properly
Character Select
- Player choice order implemented
- Controls no longer work while the game loads
Ingame
- Camera follows the ball more smoothly
- Hitstun and hitstop is now resolved before knockback
- "Cancel" VFX now appears behind your character
- Harder to clip into goals area
- Controller Select in Battle Menu
-CrossCourt Brawl
- Fastfall/dodge no longer halts momentum in the air
- Air/Ground Dodge indicator change:
- While invincible, the character will darken
- While vulnerable, the character will be red
- Combo scaling only applies after the 4th hit
Changed files in this update