Classified Stories: Color Out of Space update for 9 July 2022

[Hotfix] 0.8.1

Build 9090804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • outro text not showing up when 'finishing' the game
  • you can now use the old tv to switch back to the colorful view
  • enemies not receiving damage at the end

Thank you all,
-- Raul

Changed files in this update

