Zero World Playtest update for 9 July 2022

Update 09-07-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9090692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added
Added Item dropped notification

Fixes
Fixed water drink sound
Fixed chat message blocking input when opening ESC menu

Changes
Removed debugger camera

