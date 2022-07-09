- Buffed Siege Cannon and Tesla Coil Damage
- Nerfed Tactical Nuke and Antimatter Guardian damage slightly
- Thor recovers 2 AP per hit (Experimental, may change later or roll back)
- Added crystal merge fx
- Crystal vanish time increased (x3 + 3 min randomized)
- Camera reworked to keep mech in the center as much as possible
- Adjusted death animation speed and fade delay
- Fixed Steam offline mode
- Improved Japanese translation (Thank you Toyoch!)
- Improved French Translation (Thank you Whiteagle!)
- Improved Polish Translation (Thank you gooby pls!)
Project Lazarus update for 9 July 2022
Alpha 2.13 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
