 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Project Lazarus update for 9 July 2022

Alpha 2.13 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9090598 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Buffed Siege Cannon and Tesla Coil Damage
  • Nerfed Tactical Nuke and Antimatter Guardian damage slightly
  • Thor recovers 2 AP per hit (Experimental, may change later or roll back)
  • Added crystal merge fx
  • Crystal vanish time increased (x3 + 3 min randomized)
  • Camera reworked to keep mech in the center as much as possible
  • Adjusted death animation speed and fade delay
  • Fixed Steam offline mode
  • Improved Japanese translation (Thank you Toyoch!)
  • Improved French Translation (Thank you Whiteagle!)
  • Improved Polish Translation (Thank you gooby pls!)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2024231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link