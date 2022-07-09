 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Redmatch 2 update for 9 July 2022

New Map: XEO

Share · View all patches · Build 9090592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.22

Changes

  • Added a new map: XEO by Tasty Biscuit Dev
  • You can now copy the URL for other players' custom skins by clicking their username on the scoreboard
  • Added a ping indicator, visible on the scoreboard
  • Scroll with the scroll wheel to adjust the speed of spectator mode ( /spectate )
  • Added an option to disable your hat
  • Added an FPS limit in the settings
  • Increased the digits in the mouse sensitivity setting to two decimal places (1.00) to allow for more precision
  • Added a new loading screen (thanks Gilikosik!)
  • Removed the wallbang room setting because it didn't work. I'll probably rework wallbangs in a future update.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug in the Ukrainian translation where the translations were assigned to the wrong places
  • You can no longer ban yourself (have some self control guys)
  • Fixed grappling ropes going crazy when the framerate was low
  • Fixed the menu freezing on the player list when loading into an ongoing match
  • Grappling rotating objects will now work correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 1280771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link