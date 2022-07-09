Update 1.22
Changes
- Added a new map: XEO by Tasty Biscuit Dev
- You can now copy the URL for other players' custom skins by clicking their username on the scoreboard
- Added a ping indicator, visible on the scoreboard
- Scroll with the scroll wheel to adjust the speed of spectator mode ( /spectate )
- Added an option to disable your hat
- Added an FPS limit in the settings
- Increased the digits in the mouse sensitivity setting to two decimal places (1.00) to allow for more precision
- Added a new loading screen (thanks Gilikosik!)
- Removed the wallbang room setting because it didn't work. I'll probably rework wallbangs in a future update.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug in the Ukrainian translation where the translations were assigned to the wrong places
- You can no longer ban yourself (have some self control guys)
- Fixed grappling ropes going crazy when the framerate was low
- Fixed the menu freezing on the player list when loading into an ongoing match
- Grappling rotating objects will now work correctly
Changed files in this update