Feature Friday - July 8, 2022

203.52
- Legendary hindren pariah leaders are no longer called "name, Hindren Pariah Pariah".
- Sprouting orbs and friendly junk dollars now respect phase and flight.
- Signs now show their description on smart use.
- The cryochamber plaques in Bethesda Susa now act more like signs.
- Journal locations are now marked with a colored '?' to indicate whether you've visited that location.
- Journal locations now note the date of your last visit.
- Journal locations with the same name are now sorted by their time of discovery.
- You can now use the Home and End keys to navigate to the top or bottom of the journal.
- Your cursor positions within the journal are now remembered when you change tabs, until the journal is closed.
- The 'Limit the input buffer to two commands.' option now defaults to on.
- Gossip and lore learned indirectly, such as by cooking with psychal gland paste, now displays what the gossip was in the popup message.
- Renamed the "Open Skills & Powers" keybind to "Open Skills".
- Renamed the status effect Shatter Mental Armor"" to "psionically cleaved".
- The 'villagers of Joppa' faction is no longer be present in alternate starts.
- The usual default interaction on Schrodinger pages is now entangle.
- Stopsvalinn now only makes its full powers available once it is identified.
- Removed an exception that allowed temporary cooking ingredients to be used in cooking if they had no defined duration of their own.
- Normality fields, kindled flames, and space-time anomalies no longer fall down pits.
- Fixed some grammar issues in juice sap drain messages.
- Fixed a bug that caused clones of flying creatures to show as if their Fly ability was activated even though they weren't flying.
- Fixed a bug that prevented Shank from being used if the shanker was able to move their extremities.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to soft lock if you became a brooding puffer.
- Fixed a bug that caused arrow penetration bonus caps to not apply when using compound bows and turbows.
- Fixed a bug that caused canvas walls in villages to use the ASCII colors of their source creatures instead of the tile colors.
- Fixed a bug that prevented pickaxes and nanopneumatic jackhammers from applying their penetration bonus against diggable objects.
- Fixed a bug that caused deleting deleting entries from your journal's chronology to require two confirmations.
- Fixed a bug that caused the ability bar status to not update properly.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Yd Freehold to not show up in the worldmap alt overlay when ASCII mode was enabled.
- Fixed a bug that caused the text based conversation view to be improperly placed if a conversation was initiated from a zoomed-in view.
- Fixed a bug that caused the text options view to be improperly placed if a conversation was initiated from a zoomed-in view.
- Fixed a rare bug that caused the main building in Golgotha to have a sealed exit.
- Fixed a bug that caused sparking baetyls to spark very quickly when in a targeting view.
- Fixed a bug that caused locations names to overflow the text sidebar.
- [modding] Background color can now be defined in Display.txt.
- [modding] Fixed a bug that prevented Display.txt from loading correctly.
- [modding] Fixed a bug that prevented custom item mods from being craftable.
