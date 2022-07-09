 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Qud update for 9 July 2022

Feature Friday - July 8, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9090586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

203.52

  • Legendary hindren pariah leaders are no longer called "name, Hindren Pariah Pariah".
  • Sprouting orbs and friendly junk dollars now respect phase and flight.
  • Signs now show their description on smart use.
  • The cryochamber plaques in Bethesda Susa now act more like signs.
  • Journal locations are now marked with a colored '?' to indicate whether you've visited that location.
  • Journal locations now note the date of your last visit.
  • Journal locations with the same name are now sorted by their time of discovery.
  • You can now use the Home and End keys to navigate to the top or bottom of the journal.
  • Your cursor positions within the journal are now remembered when you change tabs, until the journal is closed.
  • The 'Limit the input buffer to two commands.' option now defaults to on.
  • Gossip and lore learned indirectly, such as by cooking with psychal gland paste, now displays what the gossip was in the popup message.
  • Renamed the "Open Skills & Powers" keybind to "Open Skills".
  • Renamed the status effect Shatter Mental Armor"" to "psionically cleaved".
  • The 'villagers of Joppa' faction is no longer be present in alternate starts.
  • The usual default interaction on Schrodinger pages is now entangle.
  • Stopsvalinn now only makes its full powers available once it is identified.
  • Removed an exception that allowed temporary cooking ingredients to be used in cooking if they had no defined duration of their own.
  • Normality fields, kindled flames, and space-time anomalies no longer fall down pits.
  • Fixed some grammar issues in juice sap drain messages.
  • Fixed a bug that caused clones of flying creatures to show as if their Fly ability was activated even though they weren't flying.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented Shank from being used if the shanker was able to move their extremities.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to soft lock if you became a brooding puffer.
  • Fixed a bug that caused arrow penetration bonus caps to not apply when using compound bows and turbows.
  • Fixed a bug that caused canvas walls in villages to use the ASCII colors of their source creatures instead of the tile colors.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented pickaxes and nanopneumatic jackhammers from applying their penetration bonus against diggable objects.
  • Fixed a bug that caused deleting deleting entries from your journal's chronology to require two confirmations.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the ability bar status to not update properly.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Yd Freehold to not show up in the worldmap alt overlay when ASCII mode was enabled.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the text based conversation view to be improperly placed if a conversation was initiated from a zoomed-in view.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the text options view to be improperly placed if a conversation was initiated from a zoomed-in view.
  • Fixed a rare bug that caused the main building in Golgotha to have a sealed exit.
  • Fixed a bug that caused sparking baetyls to spark very quickly when in a targeting view.
  • Fixed a bug that caused locations names to overflow the text sidebar.
  • [modding] Background color can now be defined in Display.txt.
  • [modding] Fixed a bug that prevented Display.txt from loading correctly.
  • [modding] Fixed a bug that prevented custom item mods from being craftable.

Changed files in this update

Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
  • Loading history…
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link