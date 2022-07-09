 Skip to content

The Ghost Ship update for 9 July 2022

Bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed a cannon that would cause you to get stuck
  • Added 2 hiding spots in the jail cell rooms
  • Fixed issue with hand icon showing on certain objects
  • Removed 'Save Here' from all lanterns apart from the first
  • Achievement issues fixed
  • Force adjust player camera when getting off bus to correct angle
  • Fixed issue with Dock guard being smaller than intended
  • Increased animation speed for Dock ghoul & Simon to match the movement speed
  • Removed ability to collect Teddy before triggering the relevant objective
  • Adjusted first Pirate Ghost noise trigger to give player a fairer start
    Other small fixes

Changed files in this update

