- Removed a cannon that would cause you to get stuck
- Added 2 hiding spots in the jail cell rooms
- Fixed issue with hand icon showing on certain objects
- Removed 'Save Here' from all lanterns apart from the first
- Achievement issues fixed
- Force adjust player camera when getting off bus to correct angle
- Fixed issue with Dock guard being smaller than intended
- Increased animation speed for Dock ghoul & Simon to match the movement speed
- Removed ability to collect Teddy before triggering the relevant objective
- Adjusted first Pirate Ghost noise trigger to give player a fairer start
Other small fixes
