 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 9 July 2022

Patch 0.02.003 is live! (New Ghost at the Church on Spruce St.)

Share · View all patches · Build 9090307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted text and corrected typos.
  • Removed collision on small trees.
  • Can no longer use mouse wheel to scroll through equipment while EVPing.
  • New Ghost at the church on Spruce Street.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1872861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link