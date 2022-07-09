- Adjusted text and corrected typos.
- Removed collision on small trees.
- Can no longer use mouse wheel to scroll through equipment while EVPing.
- New Ghost at the church on Spruce Street.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 9 July 2022
Patch 0.02.003 is live! (New Ghost at the Church on Spruce St.)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
