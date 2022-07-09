 Skip to content

Super Star Shooter 16 update for 9 July 2022

Patch Notes: July 8, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9089641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch includes:

  • More performance improvements.
  • Text based narration in game.
  • Improved shader for static blocks in game (they are easier to see now).
  • Some small tweaks to menu UI.

