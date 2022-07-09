 Skip to content

Side Effect update for 9 July 2022

1.4.2: New spells & Balance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

TL;DR

  • 2 new spells

Global

  • Earth-poison tile: synergy added between big mushroom and alien mushroom+
  • Holy-lightning tile (balance): is activated when a piece leaves the tile (only once per turn)
  • New spell: mind control
  • New spell: psychodominator

Spells update

Confusion
  • Synergy added with the mask+ and cosmic gem+
Light angel
  • Summoning sickness is now 3 (instead of 4)
Sacred altar
  • Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)
  • Summoning sickness is now 4 (instead of 6)
  • Starts with less stats
Grave stone
  • Costs 6 mana (instead of 4)
  • Costs 3 energy (instead of 4)
  • Summoning sickness is now 3 (instead of 4)
  • Starts with less stats

Items update

Amulet of Solar+ (reworked)
  • Applies 5 lightning to all pieces on air-lightning, poison-lightning and holy-lightning tiles

Levels

Sky temple
  • Destroying a fountain will instantly deactivate a column
  • Completing the infernal machine will instantly reduce the protection
  • Blue version unavailable in normal and hard difficulties

Fixes

  • Time machine+: tooltip fixed
  • The wolf: fixed golds reward
  • Cathedral: fixed archdeacon spawn

