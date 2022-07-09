1.4.2: New spells & Balance

TL;DR
- 2 new spells
Global
- Earth-poison tile: synergy added between big mushroom and alien mushroom+
- Holy-lightning tile (balance): is activated when a piece leaves the tile (only once per turn)
- New spell: mind control
- New spell: psychodominator
Spells update
Confusion
- Synergy added with the mask+ and cosmic gem+
Light angel
- Summoning sickness is now 3 (instead of 4)
Sacred altar
- Costs 4 mana (instead of 6)
- Summoning sickness is now 4 (instead of 6)
- Starts with less stats
Grave stone
- Costs 6 mana (instead of 4)
- Costs 3 energy (instead of 4)
- Summoning sickness is now 3 (instead of 4)
- Starts with less stats
Items update
Amulet of Solar+ (reworked)
- Applies 5 lightning to all pieces on air-lightning, poison-lightning and holy-lightning tiles
Levels
Sky temple
- Destroying a fountain will instantly deactivate a column
- Completing the infernal machine will instantly reduce the protection
- Blue version unavailable in normal and hard difficulties
Fixes
- Time machine+: tooltip fixed
- The wolf: fixed golds reward
- Cathedral: fixed archdeacon spawn
