Noble Fates 0.26.1.33 Released!

Compatibility and Conversation QOL
0.26.0 Saves can be loaded in 0.26.1 Builds.
0.26.1 Saves cannot be loaded in 0.26.0 Builds.
Compatibility
Gives an overview of the Compatibility between a given Mortal and your Ruler
The higher the Compatibility, the easier it will be to maintain their Esteem
Show Compatibility (and Warn if Low) when making a decision about a Mortal
Add Compatibility Tab to the Character Sheet
Add Compatibility to the Intro (under Kingdom)
Add Compatibility to Conversations
Conversations
Separate Gossip and Relationship Building
What's On Your Mind? - Build relationship
What have you Heard? - Learn about the World
Add Subject Filters to help find Subjects Faster
Rulers...
Kingdoms...
Jobs...
Gear...
Food...
Items...
Your Mortals...
Mortals...
Share Information About...
Add Up and Down Filters
These filter down to only the info that will produce an effect
Sorts information by amount
Other Mortals
Show Opinion of the Subject Mortal instead of Esteem
Esteem/Opinion Changes
Show Opinion changes when talking about another Mortal
Don't wait to progress the Conversation on these
Improve accuracy of calculation
Socialization
Mortals will now talk about their Ruler more often when speaking to one-another
Esteem Balance
Opinion/Alignment/Racial Esteem Deltas last longer
Lower scale of Opinion Esteem Deltas
Raise scale of Alignment Esteem Deltas
Raise scale of Racial Esteem Deltas
Lower scale of War Esteem Deltas
Lower scale of Raid Esteem Deltas
Reduce Importance of Opinion of Rulers
Remove redundant post-Raid Esteem boost
Attraction
Increase the chance that a Mortal will be attracted to multiple Genders
Show Suitors for Visitors
Good Mortals
Take Opinion of Interactor into greater account with Moral Interactions
Options
Added Option to Show Unlearned Opinions
Added Option to Show Unlearned Alignments
Information
Stop tracking history of what people have Eaten
Learn information that anyone in your Kingdom learns
Text Iteration
Reduce Empathy towards Raids
Reduce Empathy towards Declarations of War
Swaying Opinion
Swaying opinion now properly costs Esteem```
