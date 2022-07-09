Noble Fates 0.26.1.33 Released!

Compatibility and Conversation QOL

0.26.0 Saves can be loaded in 0.26.1 Builds. 0.26.1 Saves cannot be loaded in 0.26.0 Builds. Compatibility Gives an overview of the Compatibility between a given Mortal and your Ruler The higher the Compatibility, the easier it will be to maintain their Esteem Show Compatibility (and Warn if Low) when making a decision about a Mortal Add Compatibility Tab to the Character Sheet Add Compatibility to the Intro (under Kingdom) Add Compatibility to Conversations Conversations Separate Gossip and Relationship Building What's On Your Mind? - Build relationship What have you Heard? - Learn about the World Add Subject Filters to help find Subjects Faster Rulers... Kingdoms... Jobs... Gear... Food... Items... Your Mortals... Mortals... Share Information About... Add Up and Down Filters These filter down to only the info that will produce an effect Sorts information by amount Other Mortals Show Opinion of the Subject Mortal instead of Esteem Esteem/Opinion Changes Show Opinion changes when talking about another Mortal Don't wait to progress the Conversation on these Improve accuracy of calculation Socialization Mortals will now talk about their Ruler more often when speaking to one-another Esteem Balance Opinion/Alignment/Racial Esteem Deltas last longer Lower scale of Opinion Esteem Deltas Raise scale of Alignment Esteem Deltas Raise scale of Racial Esteem Deltas Lower scale of War Esteem Deltas Lower scale of Raid Esteem Deltas Reduce Importance of Opinion of Rulers Remove redundant post-Raid Esteem boost Attraction Increase the chance that a Mortal will be attracted to multiple Genders Show Suitors for Visitors Good Mortals Take Opinion of Interactor into greater account with Moral Interactions Options Added Option to Show Unlearned Opinions Added Option to Show Unlearned Alignments Information Stop tracking history of what people have Eaten Learn information that anyone in your Kingdom learns Text Iteration Reduce Empathy towards Raids Reduce Empathy towards Declarations of War Swaying Opinion Swaying opinion now properly costs Esteem```