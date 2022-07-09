 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 9 July 2022

Noble Fates 0.26.1.33 Released!

Noble Fates 0.26.1.33 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Compatibility and Conversation QOL 


0.26.0 Saves can be loaded in 0.26.1 Builds.  
0.26.1 Saves cannot be loaded in 0.26.0 Builds.

Compatibility  
Gives an overview of the Compatibility between a given Mortal and your Ruler  
The higher the Compatibility, the easier it will be to maintain their Esteem  
Show Compatibility (and Warn if Low) when making a decision about a Mortal  
Add Compatibility Tab to the Character Sheet  
Add Compatibility to the Intro (under Kingdom)  
Add Compatibility to Conversations  

Conversations  
Separate Gossip and Relationship Building  
What's On Your Mind? - Build relationship  
What have you Heard? - Learn about the World  

Add Subject Filters to help find Subjects Faster  
Rulers...  
Kingdoms...  
Jobs...  
Gear...  
Food...  
Items...  
Your Mortals...  
Mortals...  

Share Information About...  
Add Up and Down Filters  
These filter down to only the info that will produce an effect  
Sorts information by amount  

Other Mortals  
Show Opinion of the Subject Mortal instead of Esteem  

Esteem/Opinion Changes  
Show Opinion changes when talking about another Mortal  
Don't wait to progress the Conversation on these  
Improve accuracy of calculation

Socialization  
Mortals will now talk about their Ruler more often when speaking to one-another  

Esteem Balance  
Opinion/Alignment/Racial Esteem Deltas last longer  
Lower scale of Opinion Esteem Deltas  
Raise scale of Alignment Esteem Deltas  
Raise scale of Racial Esteem Deltas  
Lower scale of War Esteem Deltas  
Lower scale of Raid Esteem Deltas  
Reduce Importance of Opinion of Rulers  
Remove redundant post-Raid Esteem boost  

Attraction  
Increase the chance that a Mortal will be attracted to multiple Genders  
Show Suitors for Visitors  

Good Mortals  
Take Opinion of Interactor into greater account with Moral Interactions  

Options  
Added Option to Show Unlearned Opinions  
Added Option to Show Unlearned Alignments  

Information  
Stop tracking history of what people have Eaten  
Learn information that anyone in your Kingdom learns  
Text Iteration  
Reduce Empathy towards Raids  
Reduce Empathy towards Declarations of War

Swaying Opinion  
Swaying opinion now properly costs Esteem```

