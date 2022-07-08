 Skip to content

Alien Scumbags update for 8 July 2022

Build V15.6

Build 9089345

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update covers Duke Fookem and Barryo

Barryo can now jump on enemies to kill them
Fixes with Duke Fookem picking up shotguns

