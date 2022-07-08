Build V15.6

This update covers Duke Fookem and Barryo
Barryo can now jump on enemies to kill them
Fixes with Duke Fookem picking up shotguns
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This update covers Duke Fookem and Barryo
Barryo can now jump on enemies to kill them
Fixes with Duke Fookem picking up shotguns
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update