Where's My Lunch?! update for 8 July 2022

Patch Notes 7/8/2022

Patch Notes 7/8/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patches made

  • When releasing a full janitor cart, the players speed is set to normal running speed
  • When finishing a speedrun, the player is redirected to a designated speedrun end screen
  • Removed Herobrine

