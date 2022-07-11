Patch 0.15.25

New Content
- New Menu Animations
Balance Changes
- Targeted Lifesteal – Crit damage reduced to (10/13/16/19/22%) from (10/15/20/25/30%)
- Targeted Rounds – Crit chance reduced to (4/8/12/16/20%) from (5/10/15/20/25%)
- Targeted Rounds – Crit damage reduced to (8/11/14/17/20%) from (10/15/20/25/30%)
- Surefire Rounds – Crit chance reduced to (9/18/27/36/45) from (10/20/30/40/50)
- Surefire Rounds – Crit damage reduced to (15/19/23/27/31%) from (20/25/30/25/40%)
- Assassin Edge – Innate WP reduced to (4/8/12/16/20) from (8/14/20/26/32)
- Assassin Edge – Passive proc WP reduced to (25/35/45/55/65) from (55/60/65/70/75)
- Smart Gun – Cooldown increased to (27/26/23/22/21) from (22/21/20/19/18)
- Player HP growth per gear level increased to +50HP from +25HP
Bug Fixes
- Weapon Icons will now refresh when you craft a favorited weapon
- Fixed ‘permanent incendiary’ effect
- Fixed bugs with Flamethrower, Freeze Ray, and Heat Ray causing them to never un-equip
- Rage now prevents abilities from being cast during the charging animation
