Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 8 July 2022

[8.7.22] New Hoftix available now!

Build 9089175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

  • Dremadea custscene brining to an infinite loading screen or random freeze now works properly
  • Amaya of the Death Sister now working properly
  • Sedlak Heraldic sometimes appearing randomically in kingdom's spot now fixed
  • Desert Stalker Quest QG/QO non interactable, now fixed and working properly
  • Dagan The Cold giving a wrong 80% discount, now fixed. Merchants will now properly evaluate their discount rate
  • Healing Wells have now the interactable VFX on them, to make it clearer they are interactable objects
  • Rewards of the following quests have been iterated/improved: King of the Swamp, Remenants of the Illuminated, The Book of Eras, Unkindness of Ravens, A Thorny Winter, A Circle in the Sand, A Veteran's Claim, Baga's Shame, Dead at Dawn, Clash of the Maw, Crimson Cobweb, Defender of the Orphans, Heads Will Roll, Pest Problems, Righteous Flame, Ritual of Ukar-Rakagul,The Desolate Dunes, The Sand Raids, The Beauty of the World, Forgive and Forget
  • Food Dressing added to general vendors stocks where food vendors are missing by lore
  • Repair Benches are now available in Safe Zones. Benches are not interactable yet but will allow player to repair items without moving back into cities. Benches will work through a consumable object [Repair Kit] the same way the respec works [interacting with the bench]
  • Additional adjustment to general music settings
  • Sei-Eld’s Blessing now has correct name and description
  • Grand Masters tutorial page has been enriched to make it clear how the respect through them work
  • Notification pop-up for stashed items and items that need to be repaired, now working. Both notifications will appear on the left of the screen. A small blinking icon will remain as a reminder until the item is checked or repaired.
  • Rare Mounts [Wolds, Rams, Elven Chargers] now have stats
  • Bald-char bug in inventory view now fixed
  • T-pose char in Na'Kazkadden now fixed.
  • The Beauty of the World markers on map are now as they are supposed to be (not too much)
  • Lost Brotherhood QG now disappears after quest completion as intended
  • Righteous Flame quest occurred to cause a game freeze, now fixed
  • Dovkam’s Personal Hell spawning problems fixed. Now he is where he is supposed to be
  • Red Mage and its codex entry now working properly
  • Shattered Memories quest markers on map now properly displaying (in the correct number). The quest is now doable
  • Black Dragon Turtles do have their markers on map now (Slow Jog quest)
  • Spectral Circle Codex is now correctly available in its location
  • Minor tweaks for improving performance on low quality hardware
