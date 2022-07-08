 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 8 July 2022

08 Jul 22 Early Access Build

  • added missing attack modifier from section 1.6.4: bonus to attacks vs. units that fired rockets out of buildings.
  • updated tutorial 2 text for the new page # in the rulebook of the Infantry Combat Narrative.
  • Pinned: fixed victory condition to Draw on a tie and removed xx3 from British setup hexes.
  • Rebecca can you See Me?: fixed a bug where the US AI would avoid moving Leaders because it thought the Eureka units were immobile MGs (don't ask).
  • Battle Generator: added 'unlimited counters' option to allow exceeding the paper limit on number of counters.

