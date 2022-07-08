08 Jul 22 Early Access Build

- added missing attack modifier from section 1.6.4: bonus to attacks vs. units that fired rockets out of buildings.
- updated tutorial 2 text for the new page # in the rulebook of the Infantry Combat Narrative.
- Pinned: fixed victory condition to Draw on a tie and removed xx3 from British setup hexes.
- Rebecca can you See Me?: fixed a bug where the US AI would avoid moving Leaders because it thought the Eureka units were immobile MGs (don't ask).
- Battle Generator: added 'unlimited counters' option to allow exceeding the paper limit on number of counters.
