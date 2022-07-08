Update 1.3.2

Added:
- +3 variants of images for random internal threats, +10 for external
Bug fixes:
- fixed infirmary and Dee-6 graphics artifacts
- it is no longer possible to interrupt the firing of guns by activating the compensator
- fixed errors in the damage description of some procedural cards
- fixed another bug where single mission threat could get OR
- damage-hiding diversion no longer hides information about sun damage reduction in the nebula
- fixed a rare bug with the disappearance of the compensator missiles during the flight
- fixed bugs related to reflecting damage and quickly destroying threats
- "Oracle" bonus now works in conjunction with the "Lesser evil" bonus (shows both dice)
- "Safe environment" bonus removed from infinite deck mode
- "Titanium Plating" module was sometimes erroneously highlighted with a red frame
- fixed a bug that caused a delay in the explosion of the ship when it was defeated
- the button to turn on the endless deck mode remembers its pressing
Balance changes:
- increased the rate of difficulty in random mode with an endless deck
- gauss cannon in two-tactics shot mode has increased accuracy 80%->90%, increased damage 4->6 in both shooting modes (makes sense when shooting at armored targets)
- procedural threats no longer create tacticians (commanders for the Knivex ship) on a roll at the start of a round
- changed the sabotage that hides the description of threats: the description can be hidden, not real or real
- sabotage that adds armor to external threats does so with less chance (100% -> 50%)
Other changes:
- the module replacement button no longer disappears after activation, but becomes inactive
- wounded dice now leave blood trails in the infirmary
- you can now switch the game speed with the 1-2-3 buttons on the numeric keypad as well
- hotkeys added to the hints menu about available actions: space bar/middle mouse button - skip the current hint; Esc - return to actions with the crew
- changed some icons to the left of the sensor panel; clicking on them shows their description.
- information about the number of destroyed threats is added to the statistics window after an endless battle
- added a note at the end of the battle about unlocking the endless deck mode for the current ship
- in endless deck mode, the number of killed threats is now shown to the right of the sensors
- you can no longer reset your turn after a threat has reflected damage
- camera shake from hits and powerful shots now works better
- the screen no longer blinks when defeated; win text appears smoothly
