Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 8 July 2022

Update 1.3.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added:

  • +3 variants of images for random internal threats, +10 for external

Bug fixes:

  • fixed infirmary and Dee-6 graphics artifacts
  • it is no longer possible to interrupt the firing of guns by activating the compensator
  • fixed errors in the damage description of some procedural cards
  • fixed another bug where single mission threat could get OR
  • damage-hiding diversion no longer hides information about sun damage reduction in the nebula
  • fixed a rare bug with the disappearance of the compensator missiles during the flight
  • fixed bugs related to reflecting damage and quickly destroying threats
  • "Oracle" bonus now works in conjunction with the "Lesser evil" bonus (shows both dice)
  • "Safe environment" bonus removed from infinite deck mode
  • "Titanium Plating" module was sometimes erroneously highlighted with a red frame
  • fixed a bug that caused a delay in the explosion of the ship when it was defeated
  • the button to turn on the endless deck mode remembers its pressing

Balance changes:

  • increased the rate of difficulty in random mode with an endless deck
  • gauss cannon in two-tactics shot mode has increased accuracy 80%->90%, increased damage 4->6 in both shooting modes (makes sense when shooting at armored targets)
  • procedural threats no longer create tacticians (commanders for the Knivex ship) on a roll at the start of a round
  • changed the sabotage that hides the description of threats: the description can be hidden, not real or real
  • sabotage that adds armor to external threats does so with less chance (100% -> 50%)

Other changes:

  • the module replacement button no longer disappears after activation, but becomes inactive
  • wounded dice now leave blood trails in the infirmary
  • you can now switch the game speed with the 1-2-3 buttons on the numeric keypad as well
  • hotkeys added to the hints menu about available actions: space bar/middle mouse button - skip the current hint; Esc - return to actions with the crew
  • changed some icons to the left of the sensor panel; clicking on them shows their description.
  • information about the number of destroyed threats is added to the statistics window after an endless battle
  • added a note at the end of the battle about unlocking the endless deck mode for the current ship
  • in endless deck mode, the number of killed threats is now shown to the right of the sensors
  • you can no longer reset your turn after a threat has reflected damage
  • camera shake from hits and powerful shots now works better
  • the screen no longer blinks when defeated; win text appears smoothly

