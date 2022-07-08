Bug fixes and other improvements

Hello again, heroes!
In addition to today's achievement content patch, I've deployed some other minor fixes:
- Speedrunners rejoice, you can now disable boss death animations in the options menu
- The Reaper in <REDACTED> now waits an extra 2 turns before coming active
- Berserker par times in the first region have been increased by 15%, and an additional 20% on the boss stage. No more forced misses on Slime Queen's Revenge.
- Fixed a bug with the Burninator achievement
- Fixed a bug with the Terror Awaits You in the Fjord achievement
- (Hopefully) fixed a bug resulting in a softlock when you attempt to upload a new score
- Secondary layered sound effects (stopwatch, weather, etc) should now respect the "Mute Sfx" option
