Hero's Descent update for 8 July 2022

Bug fixes and other improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again, heroes!

In addition to today's achievement content patch, I've deployed some other minor fixes:

  • Speedrunners rejoice, you can now disable boss death animations in the options menu
  • The Reaper in <REDACTED> now waits an extra 2 turns before coming active
  • Berserker par times in the first region have been increased by 15%, and an additional 20% on the boss stage. No more forced misses on Slime Queen's Revenge.
  • Fixed a bug with the Burninator achievement
  • Fixed a bug with the Terror Awaits You in the Fjord achievement
  • (Hopefully) fixed a bug resulting in a softlock when you attempt to upload a new score
  • Secondary layered sound effects (stopwatch, weather, etc) should now respect the "Mute Sfx" option

