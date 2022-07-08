 Skip to content

Grindstone update for 8 July 2022

Hotfix v1.0.28-baa0907r

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To: Stonegrinders
From: Bossmin

Difficulties wearing this week's hat should now be fixed.
Hop to it!

-Bossmin

