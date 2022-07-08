Boss Improvements & Better Sound FX & Bug Fixings

Hi Everybody,
Deadly Broadcast development team is working nonstop! We have updated both Windows & macOS versions with the improvements listed below:
- Mechanics are added for Dealing with Boss Characters! They are sensitive for flashlights, sounds and movements. Now, if players stay quite, turn off their flashlight and not move, Bosses are struggling to catch them!
- We have added Scary Sound effects to Boss characters, Jumpscares and Horror factors.
- Fixed lots of Minor and Middle Level Bugs.
- Finding Door Keys algorithm is changed. Now, Gameplay is not repeatitive.
- GamePad - Keyboard Controllers Switching Bug is Fixed.
Changed files in this update