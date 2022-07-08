 Skip to content

Deadly Broadcast update for 8 July 2022

Boss Improvements & Better Sound FX & Bug Fixings

Share · View all patches · Build 9088813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everybody,

Deadly Broadcast development team is working nonstop! We have updated both Windows & macOS versions with the improvements listed below:

  • Mechanics are added for Dealing with Boss Characters! They are sensitive for flashlights, sounds and movements. Now, if players stay quite, turn off their flashlight and not move, Bosses are struggling to catch them!
  • We have added Scary Sound effects to Boss characters, Jumpscares and Horror factors.
  • Fixed lots of Minor and Middle Level Bugs.
  • Finding Door Keys algorithm is changed. Now, Gameplay is not repeatitive.
  • GamePad - Keyboard Controllers Switching Bug is Fixed.

