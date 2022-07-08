Barbaria 0.9.4 Content Update
- New Champion: Gladiatrix
- New Structures: Imp Boost, Weapon Racks
- 2 New Tiles
- 5 New Statues
- Champion Powers: Each champion now has a special power they can perform using their Divine Juice which refills over time. Unlocks after a few multiplayer wins.
- Hammr: “Meathook” - Activate an unblockable punch to stagger enemies with shields and send them flying.
- Gladiatrix: Weapon Recall - Activate while making a fist to recall the last weapon you threw!
Improvements and fixes:
- Significantly reduced friendly fire damage
- Player controlled characters no longer catch on fire (flames will not kick you out)
- Extra time on larger bases: 3 tile bases get +1min to complete (6 minutes total), and 4 tile bases get +2 minutes (7 minutes total).
- Embedded flaming arrows eventually burn up so NPCs won’t get stuck on fire forever
- NPCs attack breakable fences
- More responsive body turning for wireless players
AI Improvements:
- Ally NPCs try harder to avoid hitting the player
- NPC shooters and throwers look for new targets and move locally to try to find better line of sight.
- NPCs fan out when entering a tile
- NPCs should move off a trap after getting hit by it
- Use path distance instead of as the crow flies to prioritize NPC targets when appropriate
Balance:
- Make shields easier to break
- Decrease Shaman health and damage
- Shamans take damage when their own fireball is redirected at them
- Durability adjustments
- Block placement on connectors between tiles. Current placements unaffected.
Other Fixes and Improvements:
- Show “New Inventory Coming Soon” message instead of empty slot in Store after purchase
- Stop displaying store items that you cannot purchase because you are at item limits
- Prevent grabbing characters and structures of of tiles on the upgrade station
- Make tile connector grabbing easier
- Improved arrow grabbing: Adjust grab position requirements to prevent unwanted arrow grabs
- Increase end round time from 2s -> 4s
- Matchmaking: Wait to pull new MP levels until after player’s Mightiness has updated so the new level’s will be more appropriate.
- Fix Shamans not taking damage on meteor strike
- Fix giant arrow floating in Stronghold.
- Fix items discarded by player being destroyed upon reinhabit
- Rumble when punching breakable wall
- Fix guys doing extra melee attack after they kill a guy
- Fix bug with Zealots getting stuck in throw ability
- Fix Internet is Down message getting stuck on
- Added default WMR controller bindings (tested on Samsung Odyssey)
- Add instructions to check steam vr controller bindings if no controllers detected
- Various other fixes and polish improvement
Changed files in this update