Barbaria update for 8 July 2022

Barbaria 0.9.4 Content Update

  • New Champion: Gladiatrix
  • New Structures: Imp Boost, Weapon Racks
  • 2 New Tiles
  • 5 New Statues
  • Champion Powers: Each champion now has a special power they can perform using their Divine Juice which refills over time. Unlocks after a few multiplayer wins.
  • Hammr: “Meathook” - Activate an unblockable punch to stagger enemies with shields and send them flying.
  • Gladiatrix: Weapon Recall - Activate while making a fist to recall the last weapon you threw!

Improvements and fixes:

  • Significantly reduced friendly fire damage
  • Player controlled characters no longer catch on fire (flames will not kick you out)
  • Extra time on larger bases: 3 tile bases get +1min to complete (6 minutes total), and 4 tile bases get +2 minutes (7 minutes total).
  • Embedded flaming arrows eventually burn up so NPCs won’t get stuck on fire forever
  • NPCs attack breakable fences
  • More responsive body turning for wireless players

AI Improvements:

  • Ally NPCs try harder to avoid hitting the player
  • NPC shooters and throwers look for new targets and move locally to try to find better line of sight.
  • NPCs fan out when entering a tile
  • NPCs should move off a trap after getting hit by it
  • Use path distance instead of as the crow flies to prioritize NPC targets when appropriate

Balance:

  • Make shields easier to break
  • Decrease Shaman health and damage
  • Shamans take damage when their own fireball is redirected at them
  • Durability adjustments
  • Block placement on connectors between tiles. Current placements unaffected.

Other Fixes and Improvements:

  • Show “New Inventory Coming Soon” message instead of empty slot in Store after purchase
  • Stop displaying store items that you cannot purchase because you are at item limits
  • Prevent grabbing characters and structures of of tiles on the upgrade station
  • Make tile connector grabbing easier
  • Improved arrow grabbing: Adjust grab position requirements to prevent unwanted arrow grabs
  • Increase end round time from 2s -> 4s
  • Matchmaking: Wait to pull new MP levels until after player’s Mightiness has updated so the new level’s will be more appropriate.
  • Fix Shamans not taking damage on meteor strike
  • Fix giant arrow floating in Stronghold.
  • Fix items discarded by player being destroyed upon reinhabit
  • Rumble when punching breakable wall
  • Fix guys doing extra melee attack after they kill a guy
  • Fix bug with Zealots getting stuck in throw ability
  • Fix Internet is Down message getting stuck on
  • Added default WMR controller bindings (tested on Samsung Odyssey)
  • Add instructions to check steam vr controller bindings if no controllers detected
  • Various other fixes and polish improvement

